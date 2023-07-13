Get ready for food, fun, and action at the Adams County Fair!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Adams County Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Adams County Fair, visit https://www.adamsfair.org/.

The 2023 Adams County Fair is set to kick off Wednesday, July 26-August 1 at the fairgrounds near Mendon. This year’s fair marks the 81st year of this family-friendly tradition in the TriStates. The jam-packed schedule could keep a family busy for all 7 days, but here are a few highlights you won’t want to miss.

1) Concert featuring - Tracy Byrd with special guest Jo Dee Messina (Saturday, July 29th) This concert is going to be a BLAST. Tracy Byrd has a long line of number one hits from “Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous” to “Watermelon Crawl.” One popular ballad, “The Keeper of the Star’s” was the Academy of Country Music’s “Song of the Year” in 1995. A lot of excitement surrounds the appearance of special guest Jo Dee Messina. She kicked off her notable career with “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” a single that immediately made her a household name. Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits and sixteen Top 40 songs and was honored by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and GRAMMY Awards. From the feedback received from the Adams County Fair staff, Jo Dee Messina has a BIG following in the Tri-States and beyond. Just recently she had a cameo in Cole Swindell’s music video ‘She had Me at Heads Carolina,” which also features her BIG hit ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California.’ The concert sponsored by Gem City Ford Lincoln is set to begin at 7p.m. Saturday, July 29th. Tickets to enter the fair that evening are $15 starting at 4p.m. (Check out their “Deals” page on the website to learn how to save money.) Tickets to get on the track are also available for an additional $15 at Farm and Home Supply in Quincy or at the Adams County Fair Office.

2) Bronc and Bull Riding Action - The Adams County Fair always brings in a couple great nights of rodeo type action. Thursday, July 27 Quincy Mack is brining in some rough and rowdy broncos to the grandstand arena. They’ve offered up a mighty large winners’ purse to attract cowboys from across the nation to compete. The bull riding night is Friday, July 28 , with the guys at Little Jess Chrysler, Dodge Jeep and Ram hauling in some crazy bulls for competition. These two nights will keep you on the edge of your seat literally. The grandstand action is always free with entry into the fair, so there’s a lot of excitement to enjoy for $10 bucks a night.

3) Demolition Derby - The Adams County Fair is always a destination location for area demo enthusiasts. Demolition Derby cars and drivers come in by the droves for big trophies and a chance to wow the big crowds. Your crew of kids and adults alike will enjoy the crashing and bashing - making some memories for years to come. This year’s demo derby is Tuesday, August 1, sponsored by Quincy Medical Group. Admission to the fair that night is $10 for adults and kids older than 12 years of age.

4) Economical for families - One thing that separates the Adams County Fair from most local county fairs is the cost. The Adams County Fair Board has made it a priority since the beginning to make a visit to the fair something everyone can afford. Admission is $10/person at the gate. However, kids 12 and under are always FREE. Plus all grandstand events are FREE to enter with the price of admission. The extra daily circus entertainment, horse shows, petting zoo and kids activities are FREE as well. You’ll probably want to bring some cash for your fair food favorites or rides, but of course that’s up to each person and family. (The fair website has a “Deals” page where they let you know of locations and times where there are free food options!) If you’d like to make it to the fair every night a season pass or exhibitors pass makes the fair makes fair entry even cheaper. The fair board hasn’t raised their admission prices along with the rest of the world — so enjoy!!!

5) Tractor Pulls - It wouldn’t be a county fair without the promise of big engines. The Adams County Fair is known for its big pulls, and it’s become so popular with regional pullers that the fair has TWO nights of tractor pulls. This year check it out on Sunday, July 30 and Monday, July 31. The first night of pulls is sponsored by Sullivan Auctioneers and brings in pullers from the UPA and Xcalibur pulling organizations. Monday, July 31st expect big action from the pullers from the ITPA (Illinois Tractor Pullers Association), sponsored by Poage Auto.

6) Horse Shows - Did you know the Adams County Fair is second in the entire state of Illinois when it comes to horse shows? There is always something going on in the Horse Arena and all the shows attract riders from all over the region. If you have a horse-crazy kid, the Adams County Fair is the place to check out equine of all sizes and abilities— and their riders are pretty cool too!

7) Family Fun Zone - The Adams County Fair Board created the Family Fun Zone about a decade ago with the idea of giving families a place to relax and enjoy FREE activities together. There is a free petting zoo, a corn pit to play in and free shows daily. This year the fair is hauling in the Cincinnati Circus to entertain kids and families with jaw dropping action. It’s also the site of the FREE Kids’ Games on Kids’ Day on Tuesday, August 1st. Kids compete in contests ranging from hot dog eating to bubble gum blowing. It’s not only entertaining to watch, but it means free food for the kids!

8) Pageants - It wouldn’t be a county fair without the Fair Queen! At the Adams County Fair we have a whole royal family. The fair kicks off with the crowning of the Miss Adams County Fair Queen pageant on Wednesday, July 26. However, this pageant night sponsored by Prairieland FS, also features the Little Mister and Mis Pageant as well as Sweetheart of Adams County Pageants. The Sweetheart of Adams County Pageant is very special to the fair board. It honors boys, girls, as well as men and women with developmental disabilities a chance to experience a crowning moment on stage as we celebrate their abilities. It’s definitely a time of celebration and you will find yourself glad you found this moment to cherish during the Adams County Fair.

9) New traditions mixed in with the old - The Adams County Fair can trace its roots back more than one hundred years. However it’s been an annual event for 81 years. With its long history, the fair loves to tip its hat to tradition. While on the grounds, visitors can get a mini history lesson by checking out the “Olde Time Exhibits.” There are threshing demonstrations, chair caning, blacksmithing and spinning to name a few. Plus all the antique tractors take center stage on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30p.m. during the “Olde Time Parade.” It’s a bit of Americana in the midst of the modern country artists and big tractor pull action.

10) Animals, Animals Animals - Although the Adams County Fair is known for some awesome concerts and events, agriculture is at the root of its creation. This massive complex began more than a hundred years ago when local farmers got together to see which team of horses could pull the most weight on a cart. Competitions were added for the ladies, who brought all their baked goods, jams and jellies to be judged. Exhibitions like these still happen at the Adams County Fair (and offer reduced priced season passes). However, the most focus is on animal shows, in which families and 4- Hers show off their best in a show ring. These folks take great pride in the care of their animals. If you’ve got an animal crazy kid— it’s the best place for kids to ask questions about animals and what it takes to care for their furry and feathered friends.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the family favorites at the Adams County Fair.

The full schedule will surprise you. It’s massive, which goes to show there’s always something to do or see at the Adams County Fair. Check out the full schedule and plan your adventure at www.adamsfair.org. It’s also important to follow the Adams County Fair on Social Media. That’s where you get the latest updates on everything fair.

Be sure to post your experience and tag the Adams County Fair. Have an AWESOME TIME at the Adams County Fair!