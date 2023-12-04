This new weekly ad from Niemann’s in Quincy is here! Tons of savings on all your favorites!

This new weekly ad from Niemann’s in Quincy is here! Tons of savings on all your favorites!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Niemann’s and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Niemann’s, visit https://www.niemanns.com/

The new weekly ad is out now! Lots of savings on all of your favorites including select variety and sizes of General Mills cereal for just $3,99, and USDA Choice Angus Beef- Boneless Chuck Roast for just $4,99.

We also have select varieties of Hot Pockets 2/$4, Progresso soups in a wide variety for just 2/$4.

Looking for something sweet? We have 4 count assorted varieties of Fresh Turnovers for only $4.99

Stop by our deli for lunch this week. We always have delicious meals served hot and ready to go!

View all of this weeks great savings here: