This new weekly ad from Niemanns in Quincy is here! Tons of savings on all your favorites!

This new weekly ad from Niemanns in Quincy is here! Tons of savings on all your favorites!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Niemanns and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Niemanns, visit https://www.niemanns.com.

The new weekly ad from Niemann’s in Quincy just dropped!

We have huge savings on snacks - Cheetos or Tostito’s just 2/$5 when you buy 2!

We also have sweet Honeycrisp Apples for only 99 cents a pound!

Hungry for something hot? Rush over to our deli and pickup our delicious chicken! We also have Jumbo Chicken Legs at just 4 for $6!

Check out all of the great savings right here https://www2.niemanns.com/circulars/Page/1/Base/1/231123_NCM