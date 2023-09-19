Looking for a career change? Join Bill Terlisner’s State Farm!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of State Farm Bill Terlisner and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about State Farm Bill Terlisner, visit https://www.statefarm.com/.

Bill Terlisner’s State Farm Insurance Agency are looking for an Insurance Agent to join our team.

Are you outgoing and customer-focused? Do you enjoy working with the public? If you answered yes to these questions, working for a State Farm independent contractor agent may be the career for you! State Farm agents market only State Farm insurance and financial service products. Responsibilities

Establish customer relationships and follow up with customers, as needed.

Use a customer-focused, needs-based review process to educate customers about insurance options.

Develop leads, schedule appointments, identify customer needs, and market appropriate products and services.

As an Agent Team Member, you will receive...

Salary, plus commission!!

Paid time off (vacation and personal/sick days)

Flexible hours

Growth potential/Opportunity for advancement within my agency

Requirements

Excellent communication skills - written, verbal and listening

People-oriented

Detail oriented

Proactive in problem-solving

Able to learn computer functions

Ability to work in a team environment.

Responsibilities:

Educate customers on the different types of insurance policies available.

Assess customer needs and provide advice on the best insurance products to meet those needs.

Provide quotes for customers and negotiate rates with insurance companies.

Process applications and ensure that all paperwork is completed accurately and in a timely manner.

Maintain accurate records of customer information and policy details.

Provide customer service support to policyholders.

Job Type: Full-time

Weekly day range:

Monday to Friday

Work setting:

In-person

Office

Ability to commute/relocate:

Quincy Illinois : must be able to reliably commute or plan to relocate before starting work (Required)

Work Location: In person

If you are motivated to succeed and can see yourself in this role, please Send a Resume to bill@sfquincyins.com , or come talk to us in person at 1513 S 12th Street Quincy, IL 62301 (Landmark: Across From South Park next to Hy-Vee on Harrison)

We will follow up with you on the next steps in the interview process once we have reviewed your resume.