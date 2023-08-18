Big Entertainment to Help Celebrate 75 Years of the Tri-State Rodeo!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tri-State Rodeo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tri-State Rodeo, visit www.tristaterodeo.org

You’re invited to get your tickets today at www.tristaterodeo.org and come enjoy some great entertainment at the Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison, Iowa. To celebrate 75 years, we have some big names in music ready to keep the celebration going well into the nights after the rodeo action!

Headlining Wednesday, September 6, 2023, is an artist stemming from Wyoming, who will be releasing his second album in April, who has already amassed over 400 Million streams, and who has been added to countless, “Ones to Watch” lists – Ian Munsick will be kicking off the Jack Daniel’s stage at the 75th Tri-State Rodeo!

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, Chris Janson, who, with songs like “Buy Me a Boat,” “Done,” “Fix a Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and “Drunk Girl”, has amassed four #1′s, and many top five hits! Janson is known for his high energy shows and will be bringing that energy to the rodeo this September on the Jack Daniel’s stage.

Friday, September 8, 2023 is a night that has the makings of a sell-out! The Legendary country music band, ALABAMA, will be coming to Jack Daniel’s Stage in Fort Madison, Iowa on Friday, the 8th. A band, who broke through in 1980 with their first Top 20 Hit “My Home’s in Alabama”, have since sold over 80 million albums. They have charted 43 #1 singles including 21 #1 singles in a row, a record that will likely never be surpassed in any genre. They have won over 178 CMA Awards, Grammy Awards, ACM Awards and counting. They’ve earned 21 Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums and were named the RIAA’s Country Group of the Century. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Along with these great bands each night, we will highlight multiple rodeo events hosted by our long-time rodeo announcer, Boyd Polhamus including the multi-award winning Barrelman, Justin Rumford and Bullfighters Dusty Tuckness and Nathan Harp. The announced Specialty Act this year is Cowboy Kenny’s Steel Rodeo with high-flying motocross action!

The Tank Anthony Band and Boot Cut are The Bud Light Stockyard bands for Wednesday and Thursday nights respectively, and an Iowa favorite party band, Stumptown, will be The Bud Light Stockyard band on Friday and Saturday nights. The Bud Light Stockyard bands play immediately after their respective headliners.

Come help us celebrate 75 years of the Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison, Iowa!

Get your tickets today at www.tristaterodeo.com!