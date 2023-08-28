Tri-State Rodeo Action-Packed Entertainment Starts the Weekend of Labor Day!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tri-State Rodeo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tri-State Rodeo, visit www.tristaterodeo.org

The Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison, Iowa is celebrating its 75th Anniversary with popular rodeo events like the JIM BAIER / RAM CHUTE OUT, Bareback Broc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding! If you’re new to rodeo and want to learn more about these exciting events, check out Rodeo 101: https://www.tristaterodeo.org/rodeo-101.

Before the classic rodeo events you expect, the fun actually starts Saturday, September 2nd with pre-rodeo events! Admission to any pre-rodeo event requires a Rodeo Button. This button gets you into fun affairs like the Fareway Pancake Breakfast, Special Kids Rodeo, Fareway Chili Supper, Lil Spurs Rodeo, Hy-Vee Pork Dinner, Little Miss Rodeo & All Around Cowboy Event, and Pee Wee Barrels! To learn more about these events and how to get your Rodeo Button, use this link: https://www.tristaterodeo.org/rodeo-events.

The Rodeo Stampede, a 5K Run/Walk, is Saturday, September 2nd also. This event is a Tri-State Rodeo tradition! Participants To learn more: https://www.tristaterodeo.org/event-details/the-rodeo-stampede-5k.

As part of the 75th Anniversary Celebration, an amazing musical lineup is scheduled for your entertainment following rodeo action! You can find tickets for all the rodeo events and concerts here: https://www.tristaterodeo.org/concerts.

Wednesday, September 6th: The JIM BAIER / RAM CHUTE OUT then Ian Munsick on the Jack Daniel’s Stage and The Tank Anthony Band in the Bud Light Stockyard.

Thursday, September 7th: TSR then Chris Janson on the Jack Daniel’s Stage and Boot Cut in the Bud Light Stockyard.

Friday, September 8th: TSR then ALABAMA on the Jack Daniel’s Stage and Stumptown in the Bud Light Stockyard.

Saturday, September 9th: TSR then Riley Green on the Jack Daniel’s Stage and Stumptown in the Bud Light Stockyard.

During the rodeo, you’ll be entertained by an experienced Rodeo Announcer, Boyd Polhamus and a multi-year winner of the PRCA Clown of the Year Award, Barrelman Justin Rumford. Dustin Tuckness and Nathan Harp, both experienced Bull Fighters, will be helping to protect the cowboys this year. And don’t miss Cowboy Kenny’s Steel Rodeo Specialty Act – a high-flying, freestyle motocross event!

We invite you to help us celebrate 75 years of the Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison, Iowa! For more information, visit https://www.tristaterodeo.org/