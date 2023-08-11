Tri-State Rodeo in Ft. Madison celebrates 75 years!

Sponsored - Fort Madison, IA (April 7, 2023): The Tri-State Rodeo Operating Committee is proud to announce the schedule for the 75th Annual Tri-State Rodeo, which will take place in Fort Madison, Iowa September 6 – 9, 2023!

In addition to the world-class national entertainment acts, the Tri-State Rodeo has been named as one of the nation’s top five large outdoor rodeos since 2000! The TSR Chute Out brings the top rodeo athletes from around the WORLD!

With this being the rodeo’s 75th anniversary, they have pulled out all the stops! The entertainment this year will undoubtedly make this the largest year that the Fort Madison, Iowa area has experienced! In addition to four great nights of rodeo, the Tri-State Rodeo will be continuing the new tradition of four nights of national entertainment on the Jack Daniel’s stage!

Rodeo Week – Activities Calendar

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Pancake Breakfast (6:30AM – 10AM) sponsored by Fareway at Tri-State Rodeo Grounds.

Special Kids Rodeo – Pre-registration is required to ensure a t-shirt is on hand. Forms will be available on www.tristarterodeo.org

Sunday, September 3, 2022

Chili Supper (5PM – 7PM) sponsored by Fareway at Tri-State Rodeo Grounds.

Monday, September 4, 2022

Little Spurs Rodeo (10AM) - Registration forms will be on www.tristaterodeo.org and select local businesses

Pork Dinner (5PM – 7PM) sponsored by Hy-Vee at Tri-State Rodeo Grounds.

Lil Miss Rodeo and All Around Cowboy (6:30PM) in the C.E. “Eddie” Richards Arena.

Tuesday, September 5, 2022

Pee Wee Barrel Race (5:30PM) in the Horse Show Arena behind the C.E. “Eddie” Richards Arena.

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Tri-State Rodeo Competition CHUTE-OUT (Gates 5PM | Performance 7PM)

Jack Daniel’s Stage Entertainment: Ian Munsick (Immediately following Rodeo Competition)

Bud Light Stock Yard Entertainment: TBA (Immediately following Jack Daniel’s Stage show)

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Tri State Rodeo Competition (Gates 5PM | Performance 7PM)

Jack Daniel’s Stage Entertainment: Chris Janson (Immediately following Rodeo Competition)

Bud Light Stockyard Entertainment: TBA (Immediately following Jack Daniel’s Stage show)

Friday, September 8, 2023

30th Annual Tri-State Rodeo Golf Tournament (8:30AM Registration / 9AM Tee off) Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course

Tri State Rodeo Competition (Gates 5:30PM | Performance 7:30PM)

Jack Daniel’s Stage Entertainment: Alabama (Immediately following Rodeo Competition)

Bud Light Stockyard Entertainment: Stumptown (Immediately following Jack Daniel’s Stage show)

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Grand Rodeo Parade (9:30AM) - Travels down Avenue G in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Tri State Rodeo Competition (Gates 5:30PM | Performance 7:30PM)

Jack Daniel’s Stage Entertainment: Riley Green (Immediately following Rodeo Competition)

Bud Light Stockyard Entertainment: Stumptown (Immediately following Jack Daniel’s Stage show)