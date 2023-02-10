Oddsmakers have assigned the Illinois Fighting Illini (16-7) the 25th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +6600 on the moneyline.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Illinois and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Fighting Illini host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The two squads hit the court at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11. There are no odds set yet for this contest.

Illinois NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6600 25th Bet $100 to win $6600 Pre-New Year +3000 18th Bet $100 to win $3000 Preseason +5000 19th Bet $100 to win $5000

Get the best new user offer at BetMGM using our link.

Illinois Team Stats

Illinois has a +255 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.1 points per game. It is putting up 75.2 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball and is allowing 64.1 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball.

This year, the Fighting Illini have an 11-2 record at home and a 3-3 record on the road while going 2-2 in neutral-site games.

Illinois has gone 13-5 when playing as favorites, with a pair of victories (2-2) when listed as underdogs.

In Big Ten games, Illinois is 7-5, compared to a 9-2 record outside of the conference.

The Fighting Illini are winless in both one-possession games (0-1) and games decided by six points or fewer (0-2).

Illinois has secured the win in just one game when favored by three or fewer points this season (1-1), but it has 12 wins in 16 games when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Illinois Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-5 | Q2 Record: 4-2 | Q3 Record: 3-0 | Q3 Record: 6-0

3-5 | 4-2 | 3-0 | 6-0 When facing Quadrant 1 teams, Illinois is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins, but also tied for the 50th-most defeats.

Illinois has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch the college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV.

Best Illinois Players

Coleman Hawkins leads the Fighting Illini in assists and rebounds. He dishes out 3.2 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Illinois is led in scoring by Terrence Shannon Jr.'s 17.0 points per game.

Matthew Mayer is the top three-point shooter for the Fighting Illini, knocking down 2.1 per contest.

Shannon leads the team with 1.4 steals per game. Dain Dainja collects 1.4 blocks a game to pace Illinois.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.