Northwestern Odds to Win 2023 March Madness
Bookmakers have assigned the Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) the 35th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.
The Wildcats play the UCLA Bruins, starting at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 in the Second Round. UCLA comes into this contest as a 7.5-point favorite. The over/under comes in at 127.5.
Northwestern NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds
|Odds
|NCAA Rank
|Payout
|Current
|+15000
|35th
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|Pre-Tournament
|+15000
|35th
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|Pre-New Year
|+35000
|68th
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|Preseason
|+35000
|83rd
|Bet $100 to win $35000
Northwestern Team Stats
- Northwestern's +174 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.9 points per game (275th in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per outing (18th in college basketball).
- Northwestern is 13-4 when playing as favorites, with eight victories (8-6) when listed as underdogs.
- The Wildcats are winless in both one-possession games (0-1) and games decided by six points or fewer (0-1).
- As three-point (or fewer) favorites this season, Northwestern has put up a 4-1 record. It is 9-3 when favored by more than three points.
Northwestern Quadrant Records
- Q1 Record: 7-6 | Q2 Record: 6-5 | Q3 Record: 2-0 | Q4 Record: 7-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, Northwestern is 7-6 (.538%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
- Northwestern has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six), but also has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats (five).
Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus
Best Northwestern Players
- Boo Buie leads the Wildcats in points and assists. He puts up 17.3 points per game while adding 4.5 assists.
- Northwestern's rebounding leader is Matthew Nicholson, who grabs 5.3 per game.
- The Wildcats are led by Chase Audige from long distance. He makes 2.0 shots from deep per game.
- Audige leads the team with 2.4 steals per game. Nicholson collects 1.2 blocks a game to pace Northwestern.
