Bookmakers have assigned the Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) the 35th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats play the UCLA Bruins, starting at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 in the Second Round. UCLA comes into this contest as a 7.5-point favorite. The over/under comes in at 127.5.

Northwestern NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 35th Bet $100 to win $15000 Pre-Tournament +15000 35th Bet $100 to win $15000 Pre-New Year +35000 68th Bet $100 to win $35000 Preseason +35000 83rd Bet $100 to win $35000

Northwestern Team Stats

Northwestern's +174 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.9 points per game (275th in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per outing (18th in college basketball).

Northwestern is 13-4 when playing as favorites, with eight victories (8-6) when listed as underdogs.

The Wildcats are winless in both one-possession games (0-1) and games decided by six points or fewer (0-1).

As three-point (or fewer) favorites this season, Northwestern has put up a 4-1 record. It is 9-3 when favored by more than three points.

Northwestern Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 7-6 | Q2 Record: 6-5 | Q3 Record: 2-0 | Q4 Record: 7-0

7-6 | 6-5 | 2-0 | 7-0 When facing Quadrant 1 teams, Northwestern is 7-6 (.538%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

Northwestern has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six), but also has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats (five).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Northwestern Players

Boo Buie leads the Wildcats in points and assists. He puts up 17.3 points per game while adding 4.5 assists.

Northwestern's rebounding leader is Matthew Nicholson, who grabs 5.3 per game.

The Wildcats are led by Chase Audige from long distance. He makes 2.0 shots from deep per game.

Audige leads the team with 2.4 steals per game. Nicholson collects 1.2 blocks a game to pace Northwestern.

