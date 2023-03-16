Bookmakers have assigned the Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) the 35th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats play the UCLA Bruins, starting at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 in the Second Round. UCLA comes into this contest as a 7.5-point favorite. The over/under comes in at 127.5.

Northwestern NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout
Current +15000 35th Bet $100 to win $15000
Pre-Tournament +15000 35th Bet $100 to win $15000
Pre-New Year +35000 68th Bet $100 to win $35000
Preseason +35000 83rd Bet $100 to win $35000

Northwestern Team Stats

  • Northwestern's +174 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.9 points per game (275th in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per outing (18th in college basketball).
  • Northwestern is 13-4 when playing as favorites, with eight victories (8-6) when listed as underdogs.
  • The Wildcats are winless in both one-possession games (0-1) and games decided by six points or fewer (0-1).
  • As three-point (or fewer) favorites this season, Northwestern has put up a 4-1 record. It is 9-3 when favored by more than three points.

Northwestern Quadrant Records

  • Q1 Record: 7-6 | Q2 Record: 6-5 | Q3 Record: 2-0 | Q4 Record: 7-0
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, Northwestern is 7-6 (.538%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
  • Northwestern has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six), but also has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats (five).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Northwestern Players

  • Boo Buie leads the Wildcats in points and assists. He puts up 17.3 points per game while adding 4.5 assists.
  • Northwestern's rebounding leader is Matthew Nicholson, who grabs 5.3 per game.
  • The Wildcats are led by Chase Audige from long distance. He makes 2.0 shots from deep per game.
  • Audige leads the team with 2.4 steals per game. Nicholson collects 1.2 blocks a game to pace Northwestern.

