The William B. Finneran Pavilion is where the Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8 Big East) and DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10 Big East) will clash on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Eric Dixon and Umoja Gibson are players to watch for the Wildcats and Blue Demons, respectively.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX Sports Networks | Watch live on FuboTV

DePaul's Last Game

DePaul dropped its previous game to the Seton Hall, 69-64, on Sunday. Gibson starred with 21 points, and also had two boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Umoja Gibson 21 2 2 0 1 3 Da'Sean Nelson 13 6 2 1 1 0 K.T. Raimey 10 2 1 2 0 1

DePaul Players to Watch

Javan Johnson gets the Blue Demons 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Eral Penn tops the Blue Demons in rebounding (7.3 per game), and puts up 9.5 points and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

Da'Sean Nelson gets the Blue Demons 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Philmon Gebrewhit is averaging 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 38.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)