How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8 Big East) take a three-game skid into a home matchup against the DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10 Big East), who have lost five straight. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 44% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- This season, DePaul has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 236th.
- The Blue Demons put up just 2.7 more points per game (71.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (68.6).
- DePaul is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison
- DePaul averages 76.7 points per game at home, and 65.3 away.
- The Blue Demons are allowing more points at home (77.3 per game) than away (74.3).
- Beyond the arc, DePaul knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (9.7), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (40.7%) too.
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Marquette
|L 89-69
|Wintrust Arena
|1/31/2023
|UConn
|L 90-76
|Wintrust Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 69-64
|Prudential Center
|2/8/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/14/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
