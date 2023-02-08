Bets on the Southern Illinois-UIC game are waiting for you. If you're a new customer in an area with legal online sports betting, read on to see how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our BetMGM bonus as soon as possible!

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: SIU Arena

SIU Arena Line: Southern Illinois -12.5

Southern Illinois -12.5 Point Total: 128.5

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the desire to wager on the Salukis' game against the Flames but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Salukis -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds on the Salukis to beat the Flames, and the Salukis emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19. Currently, this game doesn't have a moneyline, but check back often, as one could be posted at a later time.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Salukis at -12.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout in certain situations. In this case, the -12.5 means that the Salukis must win by at least 13 points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Flames would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 128.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Southern Illinois be the first team to reach five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.