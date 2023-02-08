How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A-10 opponents meet when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-14, 2-8 A-10) welcome in the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (11-12, 5-6 A-10) at Joseph J. Gentile Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- The Ramblers are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Loyola Chicago has a 7-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Ramblers are the 337th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks rank 168th.
- The 67.4 points per game the Ramblers average are the same as the Hawks give up.
- Loyola Chicago is 3-4 when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison
- Loyola Chicago posts 72.9 points per game in home games, compared to 64.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.
- The Ramblers cede 69.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 76.1 on the road.
- Loyola Chicago is making 7.5 threes per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 4.2% points better than it is averaging on the road (6.4 threes per game, 31.7% three-point percentage).
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/25/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 72-58
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|1/31/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 85-81
|UD Arena
|2/4/2023
|George Mason
|W 69-61
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|2/8/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|2/14/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
