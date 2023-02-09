Thursday's contest features the UT Martin Skyhawks (15-10, 7-5 OVC) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-18, 3-9 OVC) clashing at Lantz Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for UT Martin according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on February 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Charleston, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois Venue: Lantz Arena

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 74, Eastern Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-2.7)

UT Martin (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Eastern Illinois has gone 9-12-0 against the spread, while UT Martin's ATS record this season is 7-13-0. A total of 12 out of the Panthers' games this season have gone over the point total, and 12 of the Skyhawks' games have gone over. Over the past 10 games, Eastern Illinois is 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall while UT Martin has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers' -81 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.1 points per game (271st in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per outing (232nd in college basketball).

Eastern Illinois loses the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. it collects 31.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 229th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.2 per contest.

Eastern Illinois hits 3.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.1 (348th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5.

The Panthers average 85.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (334th in college basketball), and allow 89.7 points per 100 possessions (155th in college basketball).

Eastern Illinois has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.8 per game (249th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.8 (34th in college basketball).

