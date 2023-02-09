Kinyon Hodges is one of the players to watch on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-18, 3-9 OVC) match up with the UT Martin Skyhawks (15-10, 7-5 OVC) at Lantz Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois' Last Game

In its most recent game, Eastern Illinois fell to the Tennessee State on Saturday, 65-61. Its leading scorer was Caleb Donaldson with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Donaldson 17 3 5 1 0 0 Cameron Haffner 12 9 3 0 1 2 Nick Ellington 9 7 1 2 0 0

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Yaakema Rose Jr. paces the Panthers at 3.5 assists per contest, while also posting 4.0 rebounds and 9.5 points.

Hodges paces his team in points per game (13.8), and also averages 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Sincere Malone posts a team-high 4.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 6.2 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 41.7% from the floor.

Donaldson is posting 8.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Nick Ellington is averaging 6.2 points, 0.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)