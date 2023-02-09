Thursday's game at Lantz Arena has the Eastern Illinois Panthers (19-3) squaring off against the UT Martin Skyhawks (10-13) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 63-61 win for Eastern Illinois, so expect a tight matchup.

Last time out, the Panthers won on Saturday 75-58 over Tennessee State.

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Eastern Illinois 63, UT Martin 61

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

  • The Panthers' signature win this season came in a 67-62 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on January 5.
  • The Panthers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.
  • Eastern Illinois has nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 83-73 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 20
  • 44-33 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on January 14
  • 78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 197) on January 21
  • 51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 10
  • 64-62 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on November 14

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

  • The Panthers average 70.1 points per game (96th in college basketball) while giving up 61.6 per outing (107th in college basketball). They have a +188 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game.
  • Eastern Illinois' offense has been less productive in OVC action this year, averaging 69.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70.1 PPG.
  • At home, the Panthers are scoring 4.5 more points per game (72.2) than they are when playing on the road (67.7).
  • Eastern Illinois gives up 62.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 60.4 on the road.
  • In their last 10 games, the Panthers have been scoring 69.3 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 70.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

