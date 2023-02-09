Illinois vs. Nebraska Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-9) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-56 and heavily favors Nebraska to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Fighting Illini head into this game following a 69-62 win against Minnesota on Sunday.
Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Illinois vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nebraska 84, Illinois 56
Illinois Schedule Analysis
- When the Fighting Illini took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, the No. 13 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 90-86 on January 1, it was their season's best win.
- The Fighting Illini have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three).
- Illinois has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 22
- 85-79 at home over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 5
- 76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on December 18
- 86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 80) on January 29
- 70-43 over Charlotte (No. 82) on November 25
Illinois Performance Insights
- The Fighting Illini have a +317 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.3 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and are allowing 64.1 per outing to rank 177th in college basketball.
- Illinois has averaged 4.3 fewer points in Big Ten action (73) than overall (77.3).
- At home the Fighting Illini are putting up 81.3 points per game, 9.3 more than they are averaging on the road (72).
- At home, Illinois allows 61.7 points per game. Away, it gives up 67.8.
- The Fighting Illini are posting 72.9 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 4.4 fewer points than their average for the season (77.3).
