The Illinois Fighting Illini's (18-6) Big Ten schedule includes Thursday's game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-9) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Illinois vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Illini put up 14.1 more points per game (77.3) than the Cornhuskers give up (63.2).

Illinois is 14-2 when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.

When it scores more than 63.2 points, Illinois is 18-3.

The 70.4 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 6.3 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (64.1).

Nebraska is 14-2 when scoring more than 64.1 points.

Nebraska's record is 13-6 when it allows fewer than 77.3 points.

The Cornhuskers are making 40.7% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Fighting Illini allow to opponents (44.8%).

The Fighting Illini's 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Cornhuskers have given up.

Illinois Schedule