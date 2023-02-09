The Maryland Terrapins' (19-5) Big Ten schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats (8-15) at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

  • The Terrapins' 78.9 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 71.6 the Wildcats give up.
  • Maryland is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.
  • Maryland has put together a 17-1 record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.
  • The Wildcats score only 4.3 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Terrapins allow (69.2).
  • When Northwestern puts up more than 69.2 points, it is 5-1.
  • Northwestern has an 8-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.9 points.
  • The Wildcats are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Terrapins concede to opponents (41.4%).
  • The Terrapins' 43.7 shooting percentage is 4.2 lower than the Wildcats have given up.

Northwestern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 @ Wisconsin W 70-67 Kohl Center
2/2/2023 @ Penn State L 74-64 Bryce Jordan Center
2/6/2023 Nebraska L 78-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena
2/9/2023 Maryland - Welsh-Ryan Arena
2/12/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
2/15/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena

