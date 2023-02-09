The Maryland Terrapins' (19-5) Big Ten schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats (8-15) at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.

Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins' 78.9 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 71.6 the Wildcats give up.

Maryland is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.

Maryland has put together a 17-1 record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.

The Wildcats score only 4.3 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Terrapins allow (69.2).

When Northwestern puts up more than 69.2 points, it is 5-1.

Northwestern has an 8-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.9 points.

The Wildcats are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Terrapins concede to opponents (41.4%).

The Terrapins' 43.7 shooting percentage is 4.2 lower than the Wildcats have given up.

