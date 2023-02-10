Bradley vs. Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's game features the Missouri State Lady Bears (14-7) and the Bradley Braves (3-20) clashing at Renaissance Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-50 win for heavily favored Missouri State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 10.
The Braves head into this contest on the heels of a 68-54 loss to Belmont on Sunday.
Bradley vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
Bradley vs. Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 73, Bradley 50
Bradley Schedule Analysis
- On December 6, the Braves captured their signature win of the season, a 72-61 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 198) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Bradley is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.
- The Braves have seven losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on November 19
Bradley Performance Insights
- The Braves have a -375 scoring differential, falling short by 16.3 points per game. They're putting up 56.9 points per game to rank 321st in college basketball and are allowing 73.2 per contest to rank 342nd in college basketball.
- On offense, Bradley is tallying 55.8 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (56.9 points per game) is 1.1 PPG higher.
- The Braves average 60.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 54.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Bradley is allowing 68.8 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 76.5.
- The Braves' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 54.8 points a contest compared to the 56.9 they've averaged this year.
