Friday's game features the Missouri State Lady Bears (14-7) and the Bradley Braves (3-20) clashing at Renaissance Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-50 win for heavily favored Missouri State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 10.

The Braves head into this contest on the heels of a 68-54 loss to Belmont on Sunday.

Bradley vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Bradley vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 73, Bradley 50

Bradley Schedule Analysis

On December 6, the Braves captured their signature win of the season, a 72-61 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 198) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Bradley is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

The Braves have seven losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins

77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on November 19

Bradley Performance Insights