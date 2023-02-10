Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-13) versus the Illinois State Redbirds (17-5) at Redbird Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-61 in favor of Southern Illinois. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 10.
The Salukis are coming off of a 77-47 victory against Valparaiso in their last outing on Saturday.
Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 63, Illinois State 61
Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Salukis' signature win this season came in an 81-73 victory over the Murray State Racers on January 20.
- Southern Illinois has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.
Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 149) on November 26
- 60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 224) on December 31
- 77-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on February 4
- 100-72 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on December 7
- 83-65 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on January 5
Southern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Salukis have a -70 scoring differential, falling short by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 71.9 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and are giving up 75.2 per contest to rank 352nd in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Southern Illinois has scored 69.1 points per game in MVC play, and 71.9 overall.
- At home the Salukis are putting up 76.6 points per game, 9.8 more than they are averaging on the road (66.8).
- In 2022-23 Southern Illinois is allowing 4.2 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (77.7).
- The Salukis are posting 68.3 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 3.6 fewer points than their average for the season (71.9).
