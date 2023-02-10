Friday's game that pits the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-13) versus the Illinois State Redbirds (17-5) at Redbird Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-61 in favor of Southern Illinois. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 10.

The Salukis are coming off of a 77-47 victory against Valparaiso in their last outing on Saturday.

Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 63, Illinois State 61

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Salukis' signature win this season came in an 81-73 victory over the Murray State Racers on January 20.

Southern Illinois has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 149) on November 26

60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 224) on December 31

77-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on February 4

100-72 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on December 7

83-65 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Southern Illinois Performance Insights