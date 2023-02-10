UIC vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (15-6) and UIC Flames (13-10) going head to head at Credit Union 1 Arena has a projected final score of 76-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Iowa, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 10.
The Flames dropped their last outing 68-57 against Missouri State on Saturday.
UIC vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
UIC vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 76, UIC 48
UIC Schedule Analysis
- The Flames picked up their best win of the season on November 7 by registering a 52-50 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars, the No. 58-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Flames are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.
UIC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 14
- 63-55 over Davidson (No. 136) on November 22
- 45-36 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on December 1
- 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 23
- 44-43 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on November 16
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames average 56.4 points per game (326th in college basketball) while allowing 58.2 per contest (46th in college basketball). They have a -41 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.
- In conference action, UIC scores fewer points per contest (53.0) than its season average (56.4).
- The Flames are putting up 54.1 points per game at home. On the road, they are playing better offensively, averaging 58.1 points per contest.
- At home, UIC is surrendering 9.6 fewer points per game (53.3) than in away games (62.9).
- The Flames have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 52.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.2 points fewer than the 56.4 they've scored this year.
