Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-3) against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-17) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Eastern Illinois. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Panthers' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 73-50 victory over UT Martin.
Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Illinois 70, SIU-Edwardsville 69
Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- When the Panthers defeated the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 134 in our computer rankings, on January 5 by a score of 67-62, it was their signature win of the year thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Illinois is 10-2 (.833%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-73 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 20
- 44-33 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on January 14
- 78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 197) on January 21
- 73-50 at home over UT Martin (No. 197) on February 9
- 51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 10
Eastern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Panthers outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game (posting 70.3 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and conceding 61.1 per outing, 95th in college basketball) and have a +211 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Eastern Illinois is putting up fewer points (70.1 per game) than it is overall (70.3) in 2022-23.
- The Panthers average 72.2 points per game at home, and 67.7 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Eastern Illinois is allowing 1.2 more points per game at home (61.6) than away (60.4).
- While the Panthers are averaging 70.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 69.7 points per contest.
