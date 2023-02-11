Saturday's contest that pits the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-3) against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-17) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Eastern Illinois. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Panthers' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 73-50 victory over UT Martin.

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 70, SIU-Edwardsville 69

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

When the Panthers defeated the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 134 in our computer rankings, on January 5 by a score of 67-62, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Illinois is 10-2 (.833%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

83-73 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 20

44-33 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on January 14

78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 197) on January 21

73-50 at home over UT Martin (No. 197) on February 9

51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 10

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights