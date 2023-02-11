How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
The No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Illinois Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Illinois Stats Insights
- This season, the Fighting Illini have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have knocked down.
- Illinois has a 15-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the 20th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights rank 39th.
- The 75.2 points per game the Fighting Illini put up are 16.5 more points than the Scarlet Knights give up (58.7).
- When Illinois puts up more than 58.7 points, it is 16-7.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Illinois is putting up 7.9 more points per game (77.9) than it is away from home (70).
- The Fighting Illini are allowing 59.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.5 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (64.3).
- In home games, Illinois is averaging 1.9 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in away games (6.5). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (28.9%).
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 61-51
|Kohl Center
|1/31/2023
|Nebraska
|W 72-56
|State Farm Center
|2/4/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 81-79
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/11/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|State Farm Center
|2/14/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
