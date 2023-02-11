The Illinois Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) and the No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) take the floor in a game with no set line at State Farm Center on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Out of Illinois' 24 games with a set total, 10 have hit the over (41.7%).

So far this season, the Fighting Illini have compiled a 15-8-0 record against the spread.

Rutgers has a 16-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 15-8-0 mark of Illinois.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 75.2 145.7 64.1 122.8 141.4 Rutgers 70.5 145.7 58.7 122.8 133.4

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

Illinois has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Fighting Illini have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

The Fighting Illini have compiled an 8-4-0 conference record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini score 75.2 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 58.7 the Scarlet Knights allow.

Illinois is 15-8 against the spread and 16-7 overall when scoring more than 58.7 points.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 15-8-0 10-13-0 Rutgers 16-8-0 10-14-0

Illinois vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits

Illinois Rutgers 11-2 Home Record 14-2 3-3 Away Record 2-5 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 13-3-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.1 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-9-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

