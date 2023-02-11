Saturday's game between the Richmond Spiders (12-13, 5-7 A-10) and Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-15, 2-9 A-10) squaring off at Robins Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Richmond, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 74, Loyola Chicago 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-10)

Richmond (-10) Computer Predicted Total: 139

Richmond has gone 9-13-0 against the spread, while Loyola Chicago's ATS record this season is 6-14-0. The Spiders have an 11-11-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Ramblers have a record of 10-10-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Richmond has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the past 10 contests. Loyola Chicago has gone 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Loyola Chicago is 332nd in college basketball at 28.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.3 its opponents average.

Loyola Chicago connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (198th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

Loyola Chicago has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 15.1 (354th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (253rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.