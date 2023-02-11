Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-18) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-23) facing off at Joseph J. Gentile Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 65-53 win for heavily favored Loyola Chicago according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
Their last time out, the Ramblers lost 57-55 to Davidson on Wednesday.
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction
- Prediction: Loyola Chicago 65, Saint Bonaventure 53
Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Ramblers took down the Idaho State Bengals 56-44 on December 21.
- Loyola Chicago has six losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.
- The Ramblers have six losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-46 over Elon (No. 170) on December 20
- 60-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 177) on November 7
- 60-47 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on December 28
- 57-54 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on December 3
- 69-56 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on November 25
Loyola Chicago Performance Insights
- The Ramblers average 55.9 points per game (329th in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per contest (196th in college basketball). They have a -211 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.8 points per game.
- With 53.4 points per game in A-10 action, Loyola Chicago is averaging 2.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (55.9 PPG).
- The Ramblers post 57.3 points per game in home games, compared to 53.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.0 points per contest.
- Loyola Chicago cedes 68.6 points per game at home, compared to 64.7 on the road.
- On offense, the Ramblers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 52.7 points per contest over that span compared to the 55.9 they've put up over the course of this year.
