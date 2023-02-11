Saturday's game features the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-18) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-23) facing off at Joseph J. Gentile Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 65-53 win for heavily favored Loyola Chicago according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

Their last time out, the Ramblers lost 57-55 to Davidson on Wednesday.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 65, Saint Bonaventure 53

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Ramblers took down the Idaho State Bengals 56-44 on December 21.

Loyola Chicago has six losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

The Ramblers have six losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Best Wins

72-46 over Elon (No. 170) on December 20

60-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 177) on November 7

60-47 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on December 28

57-54 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on December 3

69-56 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on November 25

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights