Saturday's contest between the Ohio Bobcats (4-18) and Northern Illinois Huskies (12-10) matching up at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 72-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Huskies enter this contest following an 88-63 win over Akron on Wednesday.

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 72, Northern Illinois 68

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' best victory of the season came against the DePaul Blue Demons, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to our computer rankings. The Huskies picked up the 86-79 home win on November 12.

Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 55) on January 7

72-62 on the road over Buffalo (No. 57) on February 4

88-63 at home over Akron (No. 147) on February 8

67-64 over Richmond (No. 152) on November 27

78-66 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on January 14

Northern Illinois Performance Insights