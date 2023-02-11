The Western Michigan Broncos (6-18, 2-9 MAC) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (10-14, 6-5 MAC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

This season, the Huskies have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Broncos' opponents have made.

In games Northern Illinois shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.

The Broncos are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 294th.

The Huskies record 71.3 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 74 the Broncos allow.

Northern Illinois is 7-4 when scoring more than 74 points.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Northern Illinois has played better when playing at home this season, putting up 78.1 points per game, compared to 67.6 per game away from home.

The Huskies are surrendering 77.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 74.3.

Looking at three-pointers, Northern Illinois has fared better in home games this year, making 8.8 threes per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Northern Illinois Schedule