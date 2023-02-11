How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
The Western Michigan Broncos (6-18, 2-9 MAC) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (10-14, 6-5 MAC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3.
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN3
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- This season, the Huskies have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Broncos' opponents have made.
- In games Northern Illinois shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
- The Broncos are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 294th.
- The Huskies record 71.3 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 74 the Broncos allow.
- Northern Illinois is 7-4 when scoring more than 74 points.
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Northern Illinois has played better when playing at home this season, putting up 78.1 points per game, compared to 67.6 per game away from home.
- The Huskies are surrendering 77.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 74.3.
- Looking at three-pointers, Northern Illinois has fared better in home games this year, making 8.8 threes per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Northern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 73-59
|University Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|W 86-78
|Stroh Center
|2/7/2023
|Ohio
|L 82-76
|NIU Convocation Center
|2/11/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|2/14/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|2/18/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
