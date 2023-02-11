Saturday's game features the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-3) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-17) matching up at Sam M. Vadalabene Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 70-69 victory for Eastern Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Cougars are coming off of a 66-50 victory over Lindenwood (MO) in their most recent game on Thursday.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 70, SIU-Edwardsville 69

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

The Cougars took down the Northern Illinois Huskies in a 62-60 win on December 17. It was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, SIU-Edwardsville is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

The Cougars have six losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins

76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on January 5

76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 329) on December 31

72-66 at home over Morehead State (No. 350) on January 19

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights