Saturday's game features the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (22-4, 13-0 Summit) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-10, 8-6 Summit) squaring off at Western Hall in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-68 win for heavily favored Oral Roberts according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Western Illinois vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Where: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Western Hall

Western Illinois vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 81, Western Illinois 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Illinois vs. Oral Roberts

Computer Predicted Spread: Oral Roberts (-13.6)

Oral Roberts (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Western Illinois' record against the spread so far this season is 11-10-0, while Oral Roberts' is 12-8-0. The Leathernecks are 11-10-0 and the Golden Eagles are 11-9-0 in terms of hitting the over. Western Illinois is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests, while Oral Roberts has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game (scoring 73.6 points per game to rank 146th in college basketball while allowing 72 per outing to rank 254th in college basketball) and have a +40 scoring differential overall.

Western Illinois averages 30.6 rebounds per game (260th in college basketball) compared to the 31.2 of its opponents.

Western Illinois knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6. It shoots 32.2% from deep while its opponents hit 31.5% from long range.

The Leathernecks' 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 112th in college basketball, and the 94 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 272nd in college basketball.

Western Illinois and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Leathernecks commit 10.5 per game (38th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (251st in college basketball play).

