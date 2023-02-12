Illinois vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Maryland Terrapins (20-5) and Illinois Fighting Illini (19-6) going head to head at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 88-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Maryland, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Fighting Illini's last contest on Thursday ended in a 72-64 win over Nebraska.
Illinois vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Illinois vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maryland 88, Illinois 55
Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Illini's signature win this season came in a 90-86 victory against the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes on January 1.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Illini are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.
- Illinois has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).
- Based on the RPI, the Terrapins have eight wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.
Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 29) on February 9
- 85-79 at home over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 5
- 67-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 22
- 76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on December 18
- 86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 80) on January 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Illinois Performance Insights
- The Fighting Illini's +325 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.1 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per contest (176th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Illinois is putting up fewer points (72.9 per game) than it is overall (77.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Fighting Illini are averaging 9.3 more points per game at home (81.3) than on the road (72.0).
- At home, Illinois allows 61.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 67.4.
- In their last 10 games, the Fighting Illini are scoring 71.1 points per contest, 6.0 fewer points than their season average (77.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.