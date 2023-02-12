The Maryland Terrapins (20-5) welcome in the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-6) after victories in seven straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Illinois vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Illini average 8.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Terrapins give up to opponents (68.6).
  • Illinois has a 17-3 record when allowing fewer than 78.9 points.
  • When it scores more than 68.6 points, Illinois is 17-3.
  • The Terrapins score 78.9 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 64.1 the Fighting Illini allow.
  • Maryland has a 20-3 record when scoring more than 64.1 points.
  • Maryland's record is 17-2 when it gives up fewer than 77.1 points.
  • The Terrapins are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Fighting Illini concede to opponents.
  • The Fighting Illini shoot 43.5% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Terrapins allow.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ Michigan L 74-57 Crisler Center
2/5/2023 Minnesota W 69-62 State Farm Center
2/9/2023 @ Nebraska W 72-64 Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/12/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
2/19/2023 Penn State - State Farm Center
2/22/2023 Nebraska - State Farm Center

