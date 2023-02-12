Prop bets are available for JuJu Smith-Schuster in Sunday's NFL action, at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. Smith-Schuster's Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) meet in this season's Super Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Smith-Schuster has racked up 933 receiving yards (58.3 per game) and three receiving TDs, reeling in 78 balls on 101 targets.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-115)

Smith-Schuster Receiving Insights

Smith-Schuster, in seven of 16 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith-Schuster has received 15.5% of his team's 651 passing attempts this season (101 targets).

He is averaging 9.2 yards per target (18th in league play), picking up 933 yards on 101 passes thrown his way.

Smith-Schuster has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 16 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 59 offensive touchdowns this season (5.1%).

Smith-Schuster (16 red zone targets) has been targeted 13.0% of the time in the red zone (123 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith-Schuster's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 2 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 2 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

