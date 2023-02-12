Before you wager on Marquez Valdes-Scantling's prop bets in Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, take a look at some stats and trends. Valdes-Scantling's Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) play in this season's Super Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Valdes-Scantling has pulled down 42 passes on 81 targets for 687 yards and two TDs, averaging 40.4 yards per game.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-118)

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

In six of 16 games this year, Valdes-Scantling has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Valdes-Scantling has been targeted on 81 of his team's 651 passing attempts this season (12.4% target share).

He is averaging 8.5 yards per target (36th in NFL play), picking up 687 yards on 81 passes thrown his way.

Valdes-Scantling has had a touchdown catch in two of 17 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (3.4% of his team's 59 offensive TDs).

Valdes-Scantling (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 8.9% of the time in the red zone (123 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 8 TAR / 6 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 6 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

