Northwestern vs. Purdue Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (16-7) and the Northwestern Wildcats (8-16) at Mackey Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Purdue taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Wildcats' last game on Thursday ended in a 79-54 loss to Maryland.
Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
Northwestern vs. Purdue Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 68, Northwestern 67
Northwestern Schedule Analysis
- On November 19, the Wildcats claimed their signature win of the season, an 84-69 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis, a top 100 team (No. 79), according to our computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have 10 losses to Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.
Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 122) on December 17
- 63-55 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 188) on November 13
- 70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 215) on January 29
- 81-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on November 27
- 76-38 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on November 22
Northwestern Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have been outscored by 7.5 points per game (posting 64.4 points per game, 197th in college basketball, while giving up 71.9 per contest, 333rd in college basketball) and have a -179 scoring differential.
- Northwestern scores fewer points in conference play (61.3 per game) than overall (64.4).
- The Wildcats are putting up more points at home (65.1 per game) than on the road (63.3).
- At home Northwestern is giving up 67.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than it is on the road (78.7).
- Over their last 10 games, the Wildcats are averaging 62.7 points per contest, 1.7 fewer points than their season average (64.4).
