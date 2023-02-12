Sunday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-14) and the Bradley Braves (3-21) at Renaissance Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-53, with heavily favored Southern Illinois securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Salukis enter this game following a 73-70 loss to Illinois State on Friday.

Southern Illinois vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Southern Illinois vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 70, Bradley 53

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

Against the Murray State Racers on January 20, the Salukis captured their signature win of the season, an 81-73 road victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Southern Illinois is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Braves have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 149) on November 26

60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 224) on December 31

77-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on February 4

100-72 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on December 7

83-65 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on January 5

Southern Illinois Performance Insights