In advance of Travis Kelce's game on Sunday, at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, check out some stats and trends to help you make the best wagers possible. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) meet in this season's Super Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kelce's stat line so far this year displays 110 catches for a team-leading 1,338 yards and 12 scores. He puts up 78.7 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 152 times.

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 78.5 (-115)

Kelce Receiving Insights

Kelce, in nine of 17 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kelce has received 23.3% of his team's 651 passing attempts this season (152 targets).

He has been targeted 152 times, averaging 8.8 yards per target (26th in NFL).

Kelce has reeled in a TD pass in seven of 17 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has scored 12 of his team's 59 offensive touchdowns this season (20.3%).

With 30 red zone targets, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 24.4% of his team's 123 red zone pass attempts.

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 8 TAR / 7 REC / 78 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 17 TAR / 14 REC / 98 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 7 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 10 TAR / 7 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 8 TAR / 6 REC / 113 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

