Sunday's contest that pits the Drake Bulldogs (14-7) versus the UIC Flames (13-11) at Credit Union 1 Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-54 in favor of Drake, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Flames enter this matchup after a 55-47 loss to Northern Iowa on Friday.

UIC vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

UIC vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, UIC 54

UIC Schedule Analysis

When the Flames defeated the IUPUI Jaguars, the No. 58 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 52-50 on November 7, it was their best win of the season thus far.

UIC has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).

The Flames have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 14

63-55 over Davidson (No. 136) on November 22

45-36 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on December 1

62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 23

44-43 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on November 16

UIC Performance Insights