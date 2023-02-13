Bulls vs. Magic Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 13
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (26-30) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Orlando Magic (23-34) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.
Bulls vs. Magic Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. Magic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 116 - Magic 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Magic
- Pick ATS: Bulls (- 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (224)
- The Magic (32-23-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Bulls (30-26-0) this season.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Orlando is 24-12-2 against the spread compared to the 7-4 ATS record Chicago racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.
- Orlando and its opponents have gone over the point total 49.1% of the time this season (28 out of 57). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (23 out of 56).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bulls are 12-12, a better record than the Magic have posted (19-29) as moneyline underdogs.
Bulls Performance Insights
- This season, Chicago is scoring 113.7 points per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 113.6 points per contest (15th-ranked).
- This season, the Bulls rank 21st in the league in assists, delivering 24.4 per game.
- The Bulls are making 10.4 three-pointers per game (second-worst in NBA), and they own a 36.1% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).
- This year, Chicago has taken 66.9% two-pointers, accounting for 75.6% of the team's buckets. It has shot 33.1% three-pointers (24.4% of the team's baskets).
