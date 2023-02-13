DePaul vs. Seton Hall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Seton Hall Pirates (15-10) and DePaul Blue Demons (13-12) squaring off at Walsh Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Seton Hall, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.
The Blue Demons' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 77-61 loss to St. John's (NY).
DePaul vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey
DePaul vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Seton Hall 74, DePaul 70
DePaul Schedule Analysis
- On November 25, the Blue Demons captured their best win of the season, a 76-67 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.
- DePaul has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 42nd-most in the country. But it also has five Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 18th-most.
DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 20
- 80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 104) on December 18
- 74-59 over Pittsburgh (No. 116) on November 26
- 78-72 on the road over Butler (No. 129) on December 4
- 87-62 at home over Butler (No. 129) on February 8
DePaul Performance Insights
- The Blue Demons' +135 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.6 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per contest (323rd in college basketball).
- DePaul scores fewer points in conference action (74.8 per game) than overall (76.6).
- At home, the Blue Demons score 80.3 points per game. Away, they score 74.0.
- DePaul concedes 70.8 points per game at home, and 74.4 on the road.
- The Blue Demons have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, posting 72.9 points per contest, 3.7 fewer points their than season average of 76.6.
