Monday's contest between the Seton Hall Pirates (15-10) and DePaul Blue Demons (13-12) squaring off at Walsh Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Seton Hall, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.

The Blue Demons' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 77-61 loss to St. John's (NY).

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 74, DePaul 70

DePaul Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Blue Demons captured their best win of the season, a 76-67 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.

DePaul has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 42nd-most in the country. But it also has five Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 18th-most.

DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins

98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 20

80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 104) on December 18

74-59 over Pittsburgh (No. 116) on November 26

78-72 on the road over Butler (No. 129) on December 4

87-62 at home over Butler (No. 129) on February 8

DePaul Performance Insights