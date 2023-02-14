DePaul vs. St. John's (NY): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
The DePaul Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11 Big East) hope to end a six-game losing streak when hosting the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's (NY) Moneyline
|DePaul Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (NY) (-1.5)
|157.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|St. John's (NY) (-1.5)
|157.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|St. John's (NY) (-1.5)
|157.5
|-115
|-105
|Tipico
|St. John's (NY) (-1.5)
|155.5
|-
|-
DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Trends
- DePaul has covered nine times in 23 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Blue Demons have an ATS record of 4-9-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
- St. John's (NY) has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 13 times.
- The Red Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 23 times this season.
