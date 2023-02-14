The DePaul Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11 Big East) hope to end a six-game losing streak when hosting the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Trends

DePaul has covered nine times in 23 matchups with a spread this year.

The Blue Demons have an ATS record of 4-9-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.

St. John's (NY) has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

The Red Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 23 times this season.

