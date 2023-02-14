The DePaul Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11 Big East) and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) are scheduled to play on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Javan Johnson is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch DePaul vs. St. John's (NY)

Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul's Last Game

On Wednesday, in its last game, DePaul lost to the Villanova 81-65. With 18 points, Johnson was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Javan Johnson 18 1 2 0 2 2 Umoja Gibson 18 3 3 0 0 4 Da'Sean Nelson 9 6 3 0 0 0

DePaul Players to Watch

Johnson is putting up 14.6 points, 2.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Eral Penn paces the Blue Demons at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 9.2 points.

Da'Sean Nelson posts 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 55.9% from the field.

Philmon Gebrewhit is posting 6.6 points, 1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)