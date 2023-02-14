The DePaul Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11 Big East) will attempt to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Red Storm allow to opponents.

In games DePaul shoots better than 43.8% from the field, it is 6-7 overall.

The Blue Demons are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at 11th.

The 71.1 points per game the Blue Demons score are the same as the Red Storm allow.

When DePaul totals more than 74 points, it is 6-3.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison

Offensively DePaul has performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game in road games.

The Blue Demons are allowing 77.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.4 more points than they're allowing on the road (74.9).

When playing at home, DePaul is sinking 2.5 more threes per game (9.7) than in away games (7.2). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (40.7%) compared to in road games (31.9%).

DePaul Schedule