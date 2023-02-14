The DePaul Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11 Big East) and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) meet in a matchup with no set line at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

DePaul Betting Records & Stats

DePaul's games have gone over the point total in 12 out of 22 opportunities (54.5%).

The Blue Demons' ATS record is 9-12-0 this season.

DePaul (9-12-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, two% more often than St. John's (NY) (9-13-0) this season.

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 71.1 147.6 76.1 150.1 145.8 St. John's (NY) 76.5 147.6 74 150.1 152

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

DePaul has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Blue Demons have gone over the total six times.

The Blue Demons have put together a 4-8-0 ATS record in conference action so far this year.

The 71.1 points per game the Blue Demons record are the same as the Red Storm allow.

When DePaul totals more than 74 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 9-12-0 12-9-0 St. John's (NY) 9-13-0 11-11-0

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Home/Away Splits

DePaul St. John's (NY) 7-5 Home Record 11-4 2-9 Away Record 1-7 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

