DePaul vs. St. John's (NY): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 14
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11 Big East) and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) meet in a matchup with no set line at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
DePaul Betting Records & Stats
- DePaul's games have gone over the point total in 12 out of 22 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Blue Demons' ATS record is 9-12-0 this season.
- DePaul (9-12-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, two% more often than St. John's (NY) (9-13-0) this season.
DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|DePaul
|71.1
|147.6
|76.1
|150.1
|145.8
|St. John's (NY)
|76.5
|147.6
|74
|150.1
|152
Additional DePaul Insights & Trends
- DePaul has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Blue Demons have gone over the total six times.
- The Blue Demons have put together a 4-8-0 ATS record in conference action so far this year.
- The 71.1 points per game the Blue Demons record are the same as the Red Storm allow.
- When DePaul totals more than 74 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|DePaul
|9-12-0
|12-9-0
|St. John's (NY)
|9-13-0
|11-11-0
DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Home/Away Splits
|DePaul
|St. John's (NY)
|7-5
|Home Record
|11-4
|2-9
|Away Record
|1-7
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|3-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-4-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.3
|65.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|4-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-2-0
