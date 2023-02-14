The Penn State Nittany Lions (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten) will try to halt a four-game losing stretch when hosting the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Penn State matchup.

Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Illinois vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Penn State Moneyline
BetMGM Illinois (-3.5) 139.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Illinois (-3.5) 140 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Illinois (-3.5) 139.5 -169 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Illinois (-2.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Illinois vs. Penn State Betting Trends

  • Illinois has covered 13 times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, nine out of the Fighting Illini's 22 games have gone over the point total.
  • Penn State is 14-10-0 ATS this year.
  • So far this year, 14 out of the Nittany Lions' 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Illinois Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Illinois is 24th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (16th-best).
  • The Fighting Illini's national championship odds have decreased from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +6000, the 66th-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +6000, Illinois has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

