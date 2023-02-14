How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - February 14
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Penn State Nittany Lions (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten) will try to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPNU
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.3% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Illinois has a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.3% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 40th.
- The Fighting Illini put up 6.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Nittany Lions give up (68.2).
- When Illinois allows fewer than 72.4 points, it is 16-2.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- At home Illinois is putting up 77.3 points per game, 7.3 more than it is averaging away (70).
- The Fighting Illini are conceding fewer points at home (59.8 per game) than on the road (64.3).
- Illinois sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.1%) than on the road (28.9%).
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|Nebraska
|W 72-56
|State Farm Center
|2/4/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 81-79
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/11/2023
|Rutgers
|W 69-60
|State Farm Center
|2/14/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/20/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|State Farm Center
