The Penn State Nittany Lions (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten) will try to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.3% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Illinois has a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.3% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 40th.

The Fighting Illini put up 6.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Nittany Lions give up (68.2).

When Illinois allows fewer than 72.4 points, it is 16-2.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

At home Illinois is putting up 77.3 points per game, 7.3 more than it is averaging away (70).

The Fighting Illini are conceding fewer points at home (59.8 per game) than on the road (64.3).

Illinois sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.1%) than on the road (28.9%).

Illinois Schedule