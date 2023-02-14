The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-16, 2-10 A-10) will attempt to end a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the UMass Minutemen (13-12, 4-9 A-10) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UMass vs. Loyola Chicago matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline Loyola Chicago Moneyline
BetMGM UMass (-4.5) 147.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UMass (-4.5) 147 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UMass (-3.5) 147.5 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico UMass (-4.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Betting Trends

  • Loyola Chicago has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • The Ramblers have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • UMass has compiled an 11-13-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Minutemen games have hit the over 12 out of 25 times this season.

Loyola Chicago Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Loyola Chicago, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (78th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (243rd).
  • The Ramblers' national championship odds have fallen from +18000 at the start of the season to +50000, the 13th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Loyola Chicago's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

