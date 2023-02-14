The Ball State Cardinals (18-7, 9-3 MAC) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (11-14, 7-5 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ball State vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ball State Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Ball State (-10.5) 145.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Ball State (-10.5) 145 -560 +430 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Ball State (-10.5) 144.5 -588 +425 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Ball State (-8.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Betting Trends

  • Northern Illinois has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • The Huskies have covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
  • Ball State has covered 13 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 23 times this season.

