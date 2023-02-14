The Southern Illinois Salukis (19-8, 11-5 MVC) will attempt to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Valparaiso Beacons (11-16, 5-11 MVC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

The Salukis are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.7% the Beacons' opponents have shot this season.

Southern Illinois is 12-4 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Beacons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis rank 347th.

The Salukis score an average of 66.5 points per game, seven fewer points than the 73.5 the Beacons give up.

When Southern Illinois gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 18-3.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern Illinois scores 70.7 points per game. Away, it averages 63.6.

At home the Salukis are allowing 58.2 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than they are on the road (66.4).

Southern Illinois drains more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (7.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.1%).

Southern Illinois Schedule