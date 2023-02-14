How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - February 14
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (19-8, 11-5 MVC) will attempt to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Valparaiso Beacons (11-16, 5-11 MVC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Southern Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Salukis are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.7% the Beacons' opponents have shot this season.
- Southern Illinois is 12-4 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Beacons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis rank 347th.
- The Salukis score an average of 66.5 points per game, seven fewer points than the 73.5 the Beacons give up.
- When Southern Illinois gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 18-3.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Southern Illinois scores 70.7 points per game. Away, it averages 63.6.
- At home the Salukis are allowing 58.2 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than they are on the road (66.4).
- Southern Illinois drains more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (7.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.1%).
Southern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|Missouri State
|W 73-53
|SIU Arena
|2/8/2023
|UIC
|W 68-66
|SIU Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Drake
|L 82-59
|Knapp Center
|2/14/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|2/19/2023
|Bradley
|-
|SIU Arena
|2/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|SIU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.